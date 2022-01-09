Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : OMG! Pratik Sehajpal, Kanika Mann and Rubina Dilaik are in the elimination task one of them would say goodbye to the show

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry or upset.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts, and giving their hundred per cent.



In the previous episode, we did see how the contestants performed the dangerous stunts and impressed host Rohit Shetty, where Kanika won the 'K medal'.

In the upcoming episode, the contestants will once again give their best during the task and would impress Rohit Shetty in their performances.



Unfortunately, Rubina, Pratik and Kanika will be seen competing in the elimination round as they would be given fear fanda and one of them would be eliminated and would say goodbye to the show.

Well, there is no doubt that all three are very strong contestants in the show and they have given their hundred per cent and it's very tough to pick one of them as the winner of the show.

Who do you think would be the winner of the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

