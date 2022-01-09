Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : OMG! Pratik Sehajpal, Kanika Mann and Rubina Dilaik are in the elimination task one of them would say goodbye to the show

In the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi once again the contestant would be facing their fears and doing dare–devil stunts, and Pratik Sehajpal,  Kanika Mann and Rubina Dilaik will be in the elimination task.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 17:50
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : OMG! Pratik Sehajpal, Kanika Mann and Rubina Dilaik are in the elimination task one of them wou

MUMBAI:  Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry or upset.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts, and giving their hundred per cent.

 
In the previous episode, we did see how the contestants performed the dangerous stunts and impressed host Rohit Shetty, where Kanika won the 'K medal'.

In the upcoming episode, the contestants will once again give their best during the task and would impress Rohit Shetty in their performances.

 
ALSO READ - Shocking! Jannat Zubair reveals that there were problems between she and her brother Ayan says “ He didn't want me as a sister and told dad that he doesn't love me”

Unfortunately, Rubina, Pratik and Kanika will be seen competing in the elimination round as they would be given fear fanda and one of them would be eliminated and would say goodbye to the show.

Well, there is no doubt that all three are very strong contestants in the show and they have given their hundred per cent and it's very tough to pick one of them as the winner of the show.

Who do you think would be the winner of the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 ALSO READ - SURPRISING! Jannat Zubair is more popular than these Bollywood A-List actors; here's how

Nishant Bhat Pratik Sehajpal Nikki Tamboli Colors Voot KATRA KATRA Reality show Bharti Harsh Bigg Boss 15 ! DIVYA AGRAWAL Remo D'souza Farah Khan Nishant Bhatt Umar Riaz Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 sriti jan Shivangi Joshi pratk sehajpal RAJIV ADATIA Munawar Faisu Jannat Rohit Shetty khatron ke khiladi. Pratik Sehajpal
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 17:50

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Radha Krishn fame Ishita Ganguly to enter Star Bharat's Gud Se Meetha Ishq
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television.  A lot of twists and turns...
Interesting! Check out THESE lesser-known facts of you favourite TV celeb Aamir Ali
MUMBAI: Television actor and model Aamir Ali is perhaps one of the most recognizable faces in the Indian television...
Anupamaa: Intriguing! Rakhi Dave has a secret, Anupama puzzled
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Heartbreaking! Ankita Lokhande gets emotional to see a performance dedicated to Sushant Singh Rajput in DID Super Moms
MUMBAI: Pavitra Rishta cast Ankita Lokhande and Usha Nadkarni are all set to grace DID Super Moms this weekend. One of...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Lock Upp contestant Poonam Pandey is the fourth confirmed contestant of the show
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ is a dream come true for me, I have manifested this for the past 8 years, says Rubina Dilaik
MUMBAI:1.    What are your thoughts on participating on ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’? A.     ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ is a dream...
Recent Stories
OMG! Anurag Kashyap takes a dig at Yash Raj Films for the Box Office failure of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera
OMG! Anurag Kashyap takes a dig at Yash Raj Films for the Box Office failure of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera
Latest Video