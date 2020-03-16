Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: OMG! Rajiv Adatia thought he was going to die because of the dangerous prank being played on him by Rohit Shetty and Faisu

In the previous episode we did see how Rohit Shetty and Faisu played a prank on Rajiv and made him very scared, the actor took on to social media and expressed his feelings about the prank.

MUMBAI :Rajiv Adatia rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 15. The audience loved his game. He entertained them with his humour.

He had grabbed headlines for his friendship with Umar and Karan Kundrra and his love for his sister Shamita Shetty. In fact, when he was eliminated from the show, fans were disappointed.

Rajiv was the entertaining factor in Bigg Boss, and now, he is back on television.  These days he is seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where he was seen doing all the stunts and facing his fears.

He is also known for his comic timing when he entertains the audience and the contestants of the show.

ALSO READ - EXCLUSIVE! Rajiv Adatia opens up on people questioning his presence in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, his bond with his co-contestants, and more

Now we came across a funny video shared by the actor where Rohit Shetty and Faisu played a prank on him where Rohit made him walk a false plank and made him feel that he was doing the task from a huge height as his eyes were closed.

The video is a funny one and will leave you in splits as Rajiv is seen screaming while doing the stunts.

The actor shared the video and captioned it saying “I GOT PRANKED AND HOW BY Faisu and Rohit Shetty and  I actually thought I was gonna DIE! Gosh my legs were shaking and how”

Well, there is no doubt that Rajiv is the entertainment factor in the show and he also aces all his stunts.

Rohit Shetty always does some fun stuff with the contestants before the stunts to release their stress and fear.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ -  Exclusive! Rohit Sir is the biggest daredevil: Rajiv Adatia on his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

 

