Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: OMG! Rohit Shetty lashes out at Kanika Mann and says “ I don’t want you to win the trophy; Shivangi Joshi was a more deserving candidate”

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry or upset.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts, and giving their hundred per cent.

Next week it’s the final week of the show and Ranveer Singh along with the team Cirkus will be coming on the show to promote their upcoming movie which is directed by Rohit Shetty.

In the previous episode, we have seen how Kanika Mann and Nishant Bhat have given up the stunt and which pissed Rohit Shetty as he said that no one in the history of the show has aborted a semi-final stunt and this is so shameful.

He especially tells Kanika that she does not deserve to be here and that he doesn’t want her to win the trophy and that Shivangi Joshi was a better candidate than her and should have been in the finale.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Rohit Shetty shares who is the UNDERDOG in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, opens up on how the female contestants are breaking their image and performing their best in the stunts and much more)

Well, in the history of the show the ace director hasn’t gotten so angry and humiliated any contestant the way he did for Kanika Mann and Nishant Bhat.

As we reported the finale of the show will take place next weekend and the show will finally get the winner of the show.

Well, who do you think would be the winner of the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READRohit: Amazing! Kanika Mann's fans send her a lot of love for THIS reason)