Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: OMG! The contestants remember their moms as they perform dangerous stunts; the upcoming episode is dedicated to mothers

The upcoming episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi is going to be dedicated to mothers as the contestants are going through shocks and are screaming out their mother’s names.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 08/18/2022 - 16:50
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: OMG! The contestants remember their moms as they perform the dangerous stunts; the upcoming episod

MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

( ALSO READ - Exclusive! “Nishant and I should be doing a project together and I am sure it will happen soon” - Pratik Sehajpal )

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred per cent.

In the previous episode, we did see how the contestants did the dangerous stunts and impressed host Rohit Shetty.

In the upcoming episode, the contestants will be subjected to very dangerous and strong stunts where they would be getting very bad shocks and would be screaming out their mom’s name.

In the video, one can see how Faisu and Jannat are doing current stunts and are screaming and crying out to their mothers' names as they are in pain.

Whereas Nishant also breaks down during the stunt remembering his mother in pain and hence, the entire episode is dedicated to mothers.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( Also Read - CONGRATULATIONS! Pratik Sehajpal is the INSTAGRAM King for the week )

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Nishant Bhat Pratik Sehajpal Nikki Tamboli Colors Voot KATRA KATRA Reality show Bharti Harsh Bigg Boss 15 ! DIVYA AGRAWAL Remo D'souza Farah Khan Nishant Bhatt Umar Riaz Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 sriti jan Shivangi Joshi pratk sehajpal RAJIV ADATIA Munawar Faisu Jannat Rohit Shetty khatron ke khiladi. Pratik Sehajpal TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 08/18/2022 - 16:50

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
BREAKING! Sameer gets his hands on Kadambari's past from Deep's college magazine; Indu is left in shock seeing her visit Independence Day celebration in Star Bharat's Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai
MUMBAI: Star Bharat is turning into one of the top destinations for captivating and compelling content. Their new...
BREAKING! Udaariyaan to take a leap before going OFF-AIR
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked...
OMG! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 shoot got DELAYED; here's why
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been working wonders on small screens ever since the beginning. We...
Star Bharat to play a Maha episode of 3 hours ‘Shri Krishna Baal Leela’ on the Occasion on Janmashtami
MUMBAI: Star Bharat is celebrating Janmashtami with the viewers with a special 3 hours episode on the occasion on...
EXCITING! Not only Swaran Ghar, Rohit Chaudhary and Sangita Ghosh have been co-stars in this show too
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been the most anticipated show in recent times, the show has been already garnering a lot of...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: shocking! Check out the top two contestants of the show
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Recent Stories
Pathetic! Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar denies giving luxurious gifts to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez
Pathetic! Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar denies giving luxurious gifts to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez
Latest Video