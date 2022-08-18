Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: OMG! The contestants remember their moms as they perform the dangerous stunts; the upcoming episode dedicated to mothers

The upcoming episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi is going to be dedicated to mothers as the contestant are going through shocks and are screaming out their mother’s names.

MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

( ALSO READ - Exclusive! “Nishant and I should be doing a project together and I am sure it will happen soon” - Pratik Sehajpal )

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred per cent.

In the previous episode, we did see how the contestants did the dangerous stunts and impressed the host Rohit Shetty.

In the upcoming episode, the contestants will be subjected to very dangerous and strong stunts where they would be getting very bad shocks and would be screaming out their mom’s name.

In the video, one can see how Faisu and Jannat are doing current stunts and are screaming and crying out to their mothers as they are in pain.

Whereas Nishant also breaks down during the stunt remembering his mother in pain and hence the entire episode is dedicated to mothers.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( Also Read - CONGRATULATIONS! Pratik Sehajpal is the INSTAGRAM King for the week )

Ektaa Kumaran

About Author

