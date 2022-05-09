Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: OMG! 'You never even tried to do the stunt and you gave up and this will be a problem in the future', says host Rohit Shetty as he lashes out Pratik Sehajpal for aborting the stunt

In the previous episode, we did see how Pratik didn’t perform any stunts and during the elimination stunt, he aborted the stunt and got eliminated from the show.

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry or upset.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts, and giving their hundred percent.

( ALSO READ : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Shocking! Faisu aborts his first task and the reason will shock you )

Now in the upcoming episode, the contestants will be fighting for the 'ticket to the finale' task and whoever wins the task, would directly go into the finale and become the first finalist of the show.

In the previous episode, we did see how Pratik Sehajpal got evicted as he aborted the stunt and disappointed the contestants and the viewers of the show.

Pratik never even tried and did any stunt during the episode and this irked Rohit Shetty where he told the young lad, 'You never even tried to do the stunt and you gave up and this will be a problem in the future, and you would become a joke on television'

Well, Pratik doesn’t tell anyone anything and says that he doesn’t have any excuse but it’s just that he couldn’t do the stunt.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ - Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Shocking! Rohit Shetty plays yet another prank on Rajiv Adatia and seems like he will hear a 'Hiss' for a long time, See Rajiv's reaction here  )

