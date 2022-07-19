Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : Oops! Rubina Dilaik declared the winner of the show?

MUMBAI : Rubina Dilaik has carved a niche for herself in the television industry. The diva, who has been part of several projects, is one of the most popular faces on the small screen. She was seen in Bigg Boss 14. She emerged as the winner of the reality show. Rubina managed to beat singer Rahul Vaidya, who became the runner-up.

The actress has a massive fan following. Her fans showed a lot of love and support for her.

Post her Bigg Boss journey, she rejoined her show Shakti, where she essayed the role of Soumya. The show went off air a couple of months ago.

Currently, she is grabbing the headlines as she is one of the contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, where she would be doing all daredevil stunts and facing her fears.

The actress is one of the strongest contestants in the show and she aces each stunt brilliantly thus giving everyone a tough competition.

Reports suggested that Rubina’s husband mistakenly then lift Rubina’s hand and gave a hint to the media that she might have won the show though there was no confirmation on the same.

We had reported earlier that Nikki Tamboli in a recent interview had unknowingly said that Rubina was the winner of the show but then clarified it by saying she thinks.

Now seems like Google also thinks the same if one types “Who is the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12” the answer comes from Rubina Dilaik.

The fans have speculated that since there are so many hints to Rubina being the winner of the show it could be a possibility that she would emerge as the winner of the show.

Well, you never know who would be the winner of the show until the finale of the show takes place.

Who do you think would be the winner of the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

