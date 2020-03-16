Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Shocking! Faisal Shaikh and Rajiv Adatia are in the elimination stunt one of them to get eliminated from the show

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts, and giving their hundred percent.

In the previous episode, we did see how the contestants did the dangerous stunts and impressed host Rohit Shetty, where Kanika won the K medal.

In the upcoming episode of the show, the contestants will be subjected to dangerous stunts where they will have to face fears and go through a lot to do the stunts.

Unfortunately, Faisal Shaikh and Rajiv Adatia will get the fear fanda and will reach the elimination stunt where one of them would get eliminated from the show.

As we had reported, Faisu had aborted a stunt as he was given many shocks and the host Rohit Shetty was disappointed with him and lashed out at him.

The elimination stunt will be done between Rajiv and Faisal and one of them would get eliminated from the show.

There is no doubt that Faisu and Rajiv are very strong contestants on the show and it's very difficult to say who would get eliminated.

