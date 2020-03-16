Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Shocking! Faisu aborts his first task and the reason will shock you

The upcoming episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi is very challenging and the contestants will be facing daredevil stunts, and for the first time Faisu would be giving up a stunt.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 16:55
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Shocking! Faisu aborts his first task and the reason will shock you

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred percent.

In the previous episode, we did see how the contestants did the dangerous stunts and impressed host Rohit Shetty, where Kanika won the K medal.

(ALSO READ - Exclusive! “Sriti was very nice to me and I completely adore her for her craft”, says, Kumkum Bhagya's Veronica aka Mili)

The upcoming episode of the show is going to be filled with action, drama, and daredevil stunts.

In the latest promo one can see how Faisu is doing a daredevil stunt which is connected to current. He gets so many shocks that he breaks down.

He tells everyone that he won’t be able to do it as the shock is too high and he would give up the stunt. This will shock Rohit Shetty as well as the contestants of the show.

Well, there is no doubt that in the upcoming episode one would see the contestants doing dangerous stunts.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ - Exclusive! Faisal Shaikh and Aamir Khan team up for an upcoming project

Nishant Bhat Pratik Sehajpal Nikki Tamboli Colors Voot KATRA KATRA Reality show Bharti Harsh Bigg Boss 15 ! DIVYA AGRAWAL Remo D'souza Farah Khan Nishant Bhatt Umar Riaz Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 sriti jan Shivangi Joshi pratk sehajpal RAJIV ADATIA Munawar Faisu Jannat Rohit Shetty khatron ke khiladi. Pratik Sehajpal TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 16:55

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sherdil Shergill: Upcoming Drama! How will Raj and Manmeet’s tashan turn into a love story?
MUMBAI: Colors TV is back with an amazing show,‘Sherdil Shergill’. The show stars Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar in...
Surprising! This is how Befikre actress Vaani Kapoor reacts to chin and lip-job claims
MUMBAI :Vaani Kapoor made her debut with the 2013 romantic comedy Shuddh Desi Romance co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput...
Throwback! Times when Sonali Phogat confessed having a crush on Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni, Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat on Monday breathed her last in Goa after suffering a heart attack....
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu gets drawn to Akshara’s voice
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
'Gandhi & Co' screened at international film festivals in Melbourne and Toronto
MUMBAI : Producer Mahesh Danannavar and Director Manish Saini’s award-winning Gujarati film for children, ‘Gandhi...
AWW-DORABLE! Sangita Ghosh reunites with her daughter and takes a short break from Swaran Ghar
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been the most anticipated show in recent times, the show has been already garnering a lot of...
Recent Stories
Surprising! This is how Befikre actress Vaani Kapoor reacts to chin and lip-job claims
Surprising! This is how Befikre actress Vaani Kapoor reacts to chin and lip-job claims
Latest Video