Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Shocking! Faisu aborts his first task and the reason will shock you

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred percent.

In the previous episode, we did see how the contestants did the dangerous stunts and impressed host Rohit Shetty, where Kanika won the K medal.

The upcoming episode of the show is going to be filled with action, drama, and daredevil stunts.

In the latest promo one can see how Faisu is doing a daredevil stunt which is connected to current. He gets so many shocks that he breaks down.

He tells everyone that he won’t be able to do it as the shock is too high and he would give up the stunt. This will shock Rohit Shetty as well as the contestants of the show.

Well, there is no doubt that in the upcoming episode one would see the contestants doing dangerous stunts.

