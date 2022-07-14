Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Shocking! Nishant Bhat says that Pratik Sehajpal is not his friend anymore is this the end of their friendship?

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred per cent.

In the first few episodes, we did see the contestants doing all the dangerous stunts.

Nishat Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal who rose to fame with their stunt in the Bigg Boss house are also contestants on the show and are acing all the stunts and have impressed the host and the audiences.

Both have always given friendship goals and the fans love to see their bonding and consider them as Jay and Veeru of television.

Now in a recent interview, Nishant spoke about his friendship with Pratik where he said that “ Pratik is no more my friend but family to me. I am glad he is there here with me on the show as this show is tough to be alone. When we have to do stunts we encourage each other and move ahead but being on both the shows our friendship has become strong”

Well, there is no doubt that their friendship is indeed special and they give major friendship goals to their audience and fans.

