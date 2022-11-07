Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Shocking! Pratik Sehajpal misbehaves with Rohit Shetty goes against his rules during the task gets a warning from the host

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred per cent.

In the first few episodes, we did see the contestants doing all the dangerous stunts.

In yesterday’s episode, we did see how the contestants were pitted against Rohit Shetty where they had to do the stunts against him and gain stars for their team, and if they failed to manage to get all the stars then the entire gang would go in the elimination task.

Pratik and Chetna had to do the task together and during that task, Pratik wasn’t following the rules hence Rohit warned him that he cannot hold the ropes that’s when he told Rohit back that he is holding the rope for his balance and that he won’t fall down then what’ the problem, Rohit gives him a warning that he will be disqualified from the task.

Even while jumping into the water he held the rope and Rohit was screaming and telling him to leave it, he didn’t listen and held the rope and jumped down.

This irked Rohit for a while but then he was all chilled out with the young lad.

Well, seems like Rohit is taking time for the contestants to adjust and get used to the show until he shows his real angry side of him.

What do you think was Pratik wrong in the task or not?

Do let us know in the comments below.

