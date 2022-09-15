Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Shocking! Rajiv Adatia or Nishant Bhatt are in the danger zone. One of them to get eliminated!

In the upcoming episode Nishant and Rajiv will be in the elimination stunt and one of them will be saying goodbye to the show.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 09/15/2022 - 17:16
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Shocking! Rajiv Adatia or Nishant Bhatt are in the danger zone. One of them to get eliminated!

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears. 

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs, as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry or upset.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show. 

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the daredevil stunts, and giving their hundred per cent.

( ALSO READ - Shocking! Jannat Zubair reveals that there were problems between she and her brother Ayan says “ He didn't want me as a sister and told dad that he doesn't love me”)

In the previous episode, we had seen how the contestants did all the stunts and faced their fears to win the ticket to the finale of the show. The top two contestants for the race are Faisu and Tushaar and one of them would be the finalist of the show.

In the upcoming episode, the two contestants that will be in the bottom two would be Nishant and Rajiv and one of them would be eliminated from the show.

These two will be in the elimination stunt and only one person would be saved whereas the other would be eliminated from the KKK! 

Well, there is no doubt that Rajiv and Nishant are two strong contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi, and it would be tough to say who would be eliminated.

Who do you think would bid adieu to the show?

Do let us know in the comments below. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ - SURPRISING! Jannat Zubair is more popular than these Bollywood A-List actors; here's how )


 

Nishant Bhat Pratik Sehajpal Nikki Tamboli Colors Voot KATRA KATRA Reality show Bharti Harsh Bigg Boss 15 ! DIVYA AGRAWAL Remo D'souza Farah Khan Nishant Bhatt Umar Riaz Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 sriti jan Shivangi Joshi pratk sehajpal RAJIV ADATIA Munawar Faisu Jannat Rohit Shetty khatron ke khiladi. Pratik Sehajpal TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 09/15/2022 - 17:16

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kya Baat Hai! Erica Fernandes breaks her silence about her engagement
MUMBAI:Erica Fernandes is one of the superstars of television and she rose to fame with her stint in the serial Kuch...
OMG! THIS is how Nakuul Mehta left Ishqbaaz co-star Surbhi Chandna SHOCKED
MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna are really good friends and it has been common knowledge. The two were co-stars...
AnandiBaa Aur Emily: Challenges! Gunjan takes advantage of Emily’s fear, new challenges come in Emily’s way
MUMBAI:The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and...
WHAT! Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat calls himself a hopeless romantic, here’s why
MUMBAI:Paras Kalnawat has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated...
STUNNING! Naagin 6 actress Amandeep Sidhu look GORGEOUS in these pictures
MUMBAI: Amandeep Sidhu is an Indian television actress who is best known as Mahi Arora in Teri Meri Ikk Jindri and now...
Rajjo: OMG! Rajjo trapped in the hospital room, Arjun gets suspicious
MUMBAI: Star Plus recently rolled out a brand-new show titled Rajjo. The show is produced by Bits and Bots Media and...
Recent Stories
Awesome! Paresh Rawal and many more roped in for Dream Girl 2
Awesome! Paresh Rawal and many more roped in for Dream Girl 2
Latest Video