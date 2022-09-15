Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Shocking! Rajiv Adatia or Nishant Bhatt are in the danger zone. One of them to get eliminated!

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs, as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry or upset.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the daredevil stunts, and giving their hundred per cent.

In the previous episode, we had seen how the contestants did all the stunts and faced their fears to win the ticket to the finale of the show. The top two contestants for the race are Faisu and Tushaar and one of them would be the finalist of the show.

In the upcoming episode, the two contestants that will be in the bottom two would be Nishant and Rajiv and one of them would be eliminated from the show.

These two will be in the elimination stunt and only one person would be saved whereas the other would be eliminated from the KKK!

Well, there is no doubt that Rajiv and Nishant are two strong contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi, and it would be tough to say who would be eliminated.

Who do you think would bid adieu to the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

