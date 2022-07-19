Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: “The best way to deal with trolls is to not pay any attention to them, though it hurts when people talk ill about you”: Jannat Zubair

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is pretty active on social media where she enjoys a huge fan following.

The diva started her career as a child artist with the serial Phulwa that aired on Colors TV, and since then, the audience has termed her a good actress.

Post Phulwa, she was seen in many serials and Bollywood projects as a child artist and had gained immense popularity and applause for her performances.

Her breakthrough performance was when she essayed the role of Pankti on Colors’ most popular show Tu Aashiqui. The serial was a huge success, and Jannat’s character had become a household name.

Today Jannat is a well-known actress and she has 40 million followers on social media. In fact, she has entered the Forbs list.

These days she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she would be doing all the stunts and facing her fears.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Jannat and asked her about who she things is her biggest competitor and how she handle trolls and much more.

Are your parents worried when you do the stunts?

My mother isn’t there with me but my father is there and whenever I do a tough stunt I do a video call to both my parents and tell them about my stunt because I know once I am doing a stunt there is no looking back.

How do you handle trolls?

The best way to handle them is to not give attention to them, it will run in you as they do not only target you but also your parents and family which is very hurtful but you can’t do anything about it, you have to ignore and go ahead. Thankfully, I haven’t been trolled that much but when it happens it hurts a little but you have to move on.

Who is your toughest competitor?

Everyone. I can’t pick one as Rohit Sir said this lot is very tough and none of us has aborted any stunt as we all are giving our hundred percent and everyone is very strong.

Well, there is no doubt that Jannat is a strong contestant and she has the potential to win the show.

