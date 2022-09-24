Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : What! Rohit Shetty offers a movie to Faisu?

MUMBAI: The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is finally coming to an end and the finale of the show will take place next weekend.

During the finale of the show, team Cirkus will be gracing the show to promote their movie, which is due for release in December 2022.

This year, all the contestants gave their hundred per cent to the show and performed all the tasks as well as faced their fears. Surprisingly, this year, very few aborts happened in the reality show.

The finalists of the show are Kanika Mann, Jannat Zubair, Faisu, Tushar, Mohit Malik and Rubina Dilaik.

We had also reported to you earlier that the Top two finalists of the show are Faisu and Tushar and one of them would win the show.

Faisu is one of the strongest contestants on the show and then he has aced all his stunts and faced his fears as well as impressed the audience and the host Rohit Shetty.

(ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Rohit Shetty shares who is the UNDERDOG in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, opens up on how the female contestants are breaking their image and performing their best in the stunts and much more )

There are reports doing the rounds that Rohit Shetty has offered a movie to Faisu where he would be having a pivotal role to play, though there is no confirmation for the same.

We have seen how Rohit Shetty kept praising Faisu and said how impressed he was with his journey and the way he performed on the show.

Well, today and tomorrow are the finals of the show and after a long wait, this season would get its winner.

It will be interesting to see Faisu in a Rohit Shetty movie.

Do you want to see Faisu on the big screen?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Amazing! Kanika Mann's fans send her a lot of love for THIS reason )