Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: What! Rubina Dilaik predicts the future of the contestants; Nishant Bhat, Mohit Malik and Kanika Mann get scared about the upcoming stunts

The upcoming stunts of the show are going to be a dangerous ones and Rubina predicts the stunts, and the contestants are very scared to perform them.

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred per cent.

In the episode, we see how Rubina gets dreams about the next day's stunts and everything comes true.

Now in the upcoming episode, the contestants will be doing the stunts to get the 'K medal' award.

Nishant Bhatt, Mohit Malik, Kanika Mann had gone to Rubina’s room where she was seen sleeping and everyone goes and disturbs her as they want to know what will happen in the upcoming episode.

That’s when Rubina will tell them that no one has won the K medal and that Nishant will be doing tasks with Scorpions, whereas Kanika will be performing stunts with Snakes and Mohit’s stunts will be very dangerous.

All three of them panicked as they know that whatever prediction she would make, will come true and that they would have to face the stunts and the fears.

Well, there is no doubt that Rubina’s prediction always comes true and now it will be interesting to see the contestant perform the stunts.

