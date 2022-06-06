Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Wow! Check out what Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat are up to in South Africa

Pratik and Nishant will be seen in the upcoming reality show, where they would be facing their fears and performing all the stunts.

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons. 

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears. 

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well. They didn’t give the host Rohit a chance to get angry. 

The makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun. 

The confirmed contestants of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani. 

As we had reported earlier, the contestants have flown down to South Africa. 

The shoot has begun, and even the host of Rohit Shetty has reached SA.  

Recently, Pratik shared a video of him and Nishant having a good time on a beach in South Africa. They are relaxing before their stunts begin. 

Fans are excited to see the two back on the show, and in many of their interviews they have said how they would encourage each other while doing all the stunts. 

Well, no doubt that the two will be very strong contestants. 

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Latest Video