Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : Wow! Check out what Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat is up to in South Africa

Pratik and Nishant will be seen in the upcoming reality show where they would be facing their fears and would be doing all the stunts.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 19:30
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : Wow! Check out what Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat is up to in South Africa

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons. 

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears. 

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry. 

The makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun. 

The confirmed contestants of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani. 

As we had reported earlier the contestants have flown down to South Africa and now they have begun to shoot the promo of the show. 

The show has begun with the shoot for the new reason and even the host of the show Rohit Shetty has reached the SA.  

Recently Pratik shared a video of him and Nishant having a good time on the beach of South Africa and they are relaxing before their stunts begin. 

The fans are excited to see the two back on the show and in many of their interviews they have said how they would back each other on the show and encourage each other while doing all the stunts. 

Well, no doubt that the two will be very strong contestants on the show and will be doing all the stunts and getting rid of their fear. 

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Nishant Bhat Pratik Sehajpal Nikki Tamboli Colors Voot KATRA KATRA Reality show Bharti Harsh Bigg Boss 15 ! Munawar Faruqui Sriti Jha Rubina Dilaik Pratik Sehajpal Shivangi Joshi Nishant Bhat Chetna Pande RAJIV ADATIA Tushar Kalia Erika Packard Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh and Aneri Vajani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 19:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Swaran Ghar: Must Watch! Ajit takes the slap meant for Swaran, Vikram provokes Bebe against Ajit
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves...
Oh No! Pandya Store's Dhara aka Shiny Doshi caught this costar off guard
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
AWESOME! Manit Joura looks absolute dapper donning traditional attire
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.  Also read ...
Exclusive! My fashion mantra is quite basic; I do not follow any trends: Kundali Bhagya's Ruhi Chaturvedi aka Sherlyn
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: Must Watch! Meera willing to do anything for her peace, Agastya prepares for his next move
MUMBAI: Colors TV's Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, is a much loved daily soap. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agastya and...
Dripping hot! Ridhi Dogra stuns netizens in these fabulous ethnic outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.  Also read ...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! “Salman Khan once told me to do a commercial action movie and when he saw the trailer, he loved alot” Abhimanyu Dassa
Exclusive! “Salman Khan once told me to do a commercial action movie and when he saw the trailer, he loved alot” Abhimanyu Dassani
Latest Video