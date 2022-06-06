Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : Wow! Check out what Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat is up to in South Africa

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

As we had reported earlier the contestants have flown down to South Africa and now they have begun to shoot the promo of the show.

The show has begun with the shoot for the new reason and even the host of the show Rohit Shetty has reached the SA.

Recently Pratik shared a video of him and Nishant having a good time on the beach of South Africa and they are relaxing before their stunts begin.

The fans are excited to see the two back on the show and in many of their interviews they have said how they would back each other on the show and encourage each other while doing all the stunts.

Well, no doubt that the two will be very strong contestants on the show and will be doing all the stunts and getting rid of their fear.

