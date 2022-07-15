Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12; Wow! Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha has found a special bond on the show with this person

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred per cent.

In the first few episodes, we did see the contestants doing all the dangerous stunts.

Apart from doing the stunts, the contestants also spend some quality time with each other so that they can release the stress and tension before they do the stunts.

There is a new friendship that is blossoming on the show and that is of Sriti Jha and Nishant Bhat as the two are spending a lot of fun time offsets and have developed a great bond of friendship.

Now we came across a video where Sriti and Nishant are seen chilling with each other post the shoot where Sriti is seen telling the audience that Nishant and she are chilling and are discussing what stunts would be done the next day.

The two seem to be having a fun time as they release the stress of doing the stunts.

As we have seen both Sriti and Nishant are very strong contestants in the show and ace all the stunts.

