Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12; Wow! Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha has found a special bond on the show with this person

The new season has begun and we have seen how Sriti and Nishant have bonded well and they are having a good time offsets of the show.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 07/15/2022 - 18:32
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12; Wow! Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha has found a special bond on the show with this person

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred per cent.

In the first few episodes, we did see the contestants doing all the dangerous stunts.

Apart from doing the stunts, the contestants also spend some quality time with each other so that they can release the stress and tension before they do the stunts.

(Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: OMG! Nishant Bhat gets pranked on the sets of the show )

There is a new friendship that is blossoming on the show and that is of Sriti Jha and Nishant Bhat as the two are spending a lot of fun time offsets and have developed a great bond of friendship.

Now we came across a video where Sriti and Nishant are seen chilling with each other post the shoot where Sriti is seen telling the audience that Nishant and she are chilling and are discussing what stunts would be done the next day.

The two seem to be having a fun time as they release the stress of doing the stunts.

As we have seen both Sriti and Nishant are very strong contestants in the show and ace all the stunts.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(Also Read Nishant Bhat all set to enter ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by sriti jha (@itsmy_fuggi)

Nishant Bhat Pratik Sehajpal Nikki Tamboli Colors Voot KATRA KATRA Reality show Bharti Harsh Bigg Boss 15 ! Munawar Faruqui Sriti Jha Rubina Dilaik Pratik Sehajpal Shivangi Joshi Nishant Bhat Chetna Pande RAJIV ADATIA Tushar Kalia Erika Packard Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh and Aneri Vajani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 07/15/2022 - 18:32

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! 'My elder son is definitely preparing himself to become an actor' Sudhanshu Pandey on his sons' Career Plans, his love story and more
MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
BFF GOALS! Imlie and Banni have turned INSEPARABLE in no time; Here's why
MUMBAI: Shashi Sumeet Productions is one of the A-list production houses in the entertainment industry. Also Read:...
Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: Major Twist! Yuvraj’s plan fails, Kabir is still determined to marry Katha
MUMBAI: Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment are known for some amazing shows and are once again coming with another show...
Anupamaa: Oh No! Baa to meet Choti Anu in the Kapadia mansion; is this some foreboding for further drama?
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Exclusive! There was a point in my life where my look became my enemy: Gautam Vig aka Surya Seth
MUMBAI: Gautam Vig is one of the most talented actors in Indian television. He has worked in several television shows...
Pandya Store: What! Krish is intent on marrying Kirti, threatens to elope with her
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
Shanaya
Wow! Shanaya Kapoor is a FITNESS FREAK and these pictures are the PROOF
Latest Video