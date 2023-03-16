Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Asim Riaz to be part of the show; he has been offered a huge amount to participate in the upcoming season?

The new season f Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 will be launching soon and he makers of the show have already started to approach celebrities for the show the latest name to join the list is Asim Riaz.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 03/16/2023 - 11:52
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13

MUMBAI:

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

(ALSO READ: Khatro Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Soundarya Sharma and Shiv Thakare are the first two confirmed contestants of the upcoming season?)

Arjun Bijlani emerged as the winner of the show whereas Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was the first runner up of the show.

The new season will be coming up in a few months and the show's makers have begun their preparation for it, where they have begun to contact celebrities for the show.

As per sources,  Asim Riaz has been offered to be part of the show and the talks are on though there is no confirmation on the same.

As per reports, the rapper has been paid a huge amount to come on board. Last year, also he was offered the show but due to some reasons, he couldn’t be part of the show.

If there is any truth to this news the fans would be excited to see him on the show.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ; Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show to take place, scroll down to know)

