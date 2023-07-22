Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! “Aishwarya Sharma is one the contestant who surprised me while doing the stunts she is exceptionally good in the show and would go a long way” - Ruhi Chaturvedi

MUMBAI: Ruhi Chaturvedi is a well-known personality on television and she essays the role of Sherlyn.

The actress has been associated with the serial for five and a half years and has built a good fan following.

The actress has finally taken a decision to quit the show as she wanted to explore different things on the work front.

Post quitting the show, the actress took up the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” where she aced the stunts and faced her fears.

But her journey was short–lived as she became the first contestant to be eliminated from the show as she couldn’t pass through the elimination stunt.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress post her elimination and asked her which of the stunts she did still haunts her and which contestants surprised her while doing the tasks.

Which is the one stunt that still haunts you?

In the stunt where I was locked with the snakes in the coffin, one time I remember it was pitch dark and the snake was hissing and I think if they would have switched on the light I would have fainted so that stunt really scared me, post the stunt also I thought that snakes were moving all around my body, it was very scary.

Which is the one contestant who you thought couldn’t perform but surprised you?

Aishwarya Sharma was an out-and-out surprise package and all the boys were very strong. Dino is strong as he is very calm and focused. He used to do fun stuff but in his limits and I knew he would go a long way.

What do you have to say about Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam’s fight?

It wasn’t a fight, it was a healthy banter and it happened with everyone. I would also get angry with Shiv and Archana, there wasn’t any fight as such. The show is about stunts and bonding and everyone was supporting each other, you want to fight and all then you can go to another show.

Post, Khatron Ke Khiladi, would you do another reality show like Bigg Boss?

I don’t know if I am the right contender for Bigg Boss because I cry a lot and they want content but they would find me crying and Bigg Boss himself would tell me why do I cry so much but if I get a dance reality show I will definitely do the show.

Who do you think should be in the finale of the show?

I should have reached the finale of the show, but I feel Dino should be there as from day one he is a very strong contender.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans would want to see her in the reality show and they would miss her, though she gave a tough fight.

