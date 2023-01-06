Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Anjali Anand gets eliminated from the show ?

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

(Also Read : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Contestants have shifted to the jungle, Rohit Shetty to shoot the promo )

We reported earlier that Rohit Shetty has reached South Africa and had begun shooting for the new season.

As per sources and fan clubs, Anjali Anand has been eliminated from the show as he also performed the elimination stunt between Soundous Moufakir and Daisy Shah.

She has been eliminated after Ruhi, Anjum, Rohit (out due to injury), and now Anjali has been eliminated from the show.

Well, the eliminated contestants are still in South Africa as during the wild card round they might enter the show along with Abdu.

The shoot of the new season has begun and the contestants are going all out to perform the stunts so that they can secure their position in the game.

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast)