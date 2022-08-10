Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Anjali Arora to be part of the upcoming season?

The new season of Khatro Ke Khiladi will begin soon and the makers have already started to get in touch with celebrities for the show. As per sources, Anjali Arora has been approached for the show and the talks are on between the makers and the actress, though there is no confirmation for the same.
Anjali Arora to be part of the upcoming season

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.
The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.
The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.
Arjun Bijlani emerged as the winner of the show whereas Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was the first runner up of the show.

The new season will be coming up in a few months and the show's makers have begun their preparation for it, where they have begun to contact celebrities for the show.

As per sources, Anjali Arora has been approached for the show and the talks are on between the makers and the actress, though there is no confirmation for the same.

Well, Anjali had created massive headlines during her stay in Lock Upp Season 1 and for her friendship with Munawar.

If there is any truth to this news the fans would be excited to see her on the show.

