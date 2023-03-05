Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Archana Gautam shares the new logo of the upcoming season

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will be beginning soon and the contestants are confirmed for the same. Recently, Archana Gautam revealed the new logo of the show and fans cannot keep calm.
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs, as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

(ALSO READ: Khatro Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Soundarya Sharma and Shiv Thakare are the first two confirmed contestants of the upcoming season?)

Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Faisal Shaikh was the first runner-up last season.

The new season will be coming up in a few months and makers have begun their preparations for it by starting to contact celebrities for the same.

Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih, Arjit Taneja, Soundous Moufakir, Archana Gautam, Nyrra Banerjee, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy etc are a few confirmed contestants for the upcoming season.

Recently, Archana Gautam shared the new logo of the show on her social media account, marking the beginning for her journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi. 

Well, the show is in the pre – production stage and will soon be going on air.

The contestants will be leaving for Argentina in a few weeks from now.

Are you excited to see the new season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

(ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show to take place, scroll down to know)

