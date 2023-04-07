Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Are they the top four finalists of the show?

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together to face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants performed all their stunts in a jungle in South Africa and returned to India to shoot for the finale of the show.

Rohit Shetty, in the promo, revealed that this year, the stunts are more dangerous and adventurous.

As per sources and fan clubs, Shiv Thakare, Aishwarya Sharma, Arjit Taneja and Dino James are the top 4 finalists of the show and one of them will be declared the winner.

As we had reported earlier, contestants might shoot the finale episode on the 19th of July 2023, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, there is no doubt that these four contestants have given their best shot and hence, reached the finale of the show.

But, the other contestants were also very strong and gave their 100% in the game. Unfortunately, they couldn’t make it to the finale list.

The show is all set to air on the 15th of July at 9: 00 pm on Colors. It will be telecasted during the weekends.

