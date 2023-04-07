Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Are they the top four finalists of the show?

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will begin soon, as the shooting of the same is over. Contestants have given their hundred per cent in the game and have aced all the tasks. Here, we bring you the top four finalists of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 07/04/2023 - 16:52
KHATRON KE KHILADI SEASON 13

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together to face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants performed all their stunts in a jungle in South Africa and returned to India to shoot for the finale of the show. 

Rohit Shetty, in the promo, revealed that this year, the stunts are more dangerous and adventurous.

As per sources and fan clubs, Shiv Thakare, Aishwarya Sharma, Arjit Taneja and Dino James are the top 4 finalists of the show and one of them will be declared the winner. 

Also Read :Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast

As we had reported earlier, contestants might shoot the finale episode on the 19th of July 2023, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, there is no doubt that these four contestants have given their best shot and hence, reached the finale of the show.

But, the other contestants were also very strong and gave their 100% in the game. Unfortunately, they couldn’t make it to the finale list.

The show is all set to air on the 15th of July at 9: 00 pm on Colors. It will be telecasted during the weekends.

Are you excited for the new season to begin?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast

 

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Voot Colors Endemol Rohit Shetty Soundous Moufakir Aishwarya Sharma Sheezan M Khan Rohit Bose Roy Shiv Thakare Anjali Anand Archana Gautam Ruhi Chaturvedi Anjum Fakih Arjit Taneja Nyrra Banerjee TellyChakkar Hina Khan Divyanka Tripathi
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 07/04/2023 - 16:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must read! Sources shun the rumours of Katrina Kaif walking out of 'Jee Le Zaraa'
MUMBAI :The spotlight is back on Farhan Akhtar’s anticipated directorial project Jee Le Zaraa because of the murmurs...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Angad left with no other choice but divorce
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Shivya Pathania to play an uber cool new-gen Delhi girl in her next project, shares her excitement on social media says, "A Smooth Sea Never Made A Skilled Sailor #comingsoon"
MUMBAI :Shivya Pathania is well recognised for her fabulous portrayals of renowned characters in TV series, which have...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Emotional! Bebe looks for Daarji, Angad lashes out at Sahiba
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Ishaan and Savi meet in the college, Ishaan keeps a condition before entering the debate
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Hotness Alert! Varun Dhawan’s Niece Anjini Dhawan raises temperature in bikini from her vacation
MUMBAI:Varun Dhawan’s Niece Anjini Dhawan has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her posts and pictures, she...
Recent Stories
Katrina Kaif walking out of 'Jee Le Zaraa'
Must read! Sources shun the rumours of Katrina Kaif walking out of 'Jee Le Zaraa'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shehnaaz Gill
Exclusive! Shehnaaz Gill says, “I have seen many incomplete love stories”
KHATRON KE KHILADI SEASON 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: OMG! Shiv Thakare struggles to perform the stunts in the show
Hemant Kher
Hemant Kher joins Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible as Viren - a manipulative Patola businessman
Kapil Punjabi
Exclusive! Scam 1992’s Kapil Punjabi roped in for Panorama Entertainment’s Next for Dangal TV
Tanishq Seth
Exclusive! Tanishq Seth to play the lead in Panorama Entertainment’s Next for Dangal TV
Arina Dey
Exclusive! Arina Dey roped in for Panorama Entertainment’s Next for Dangal TV