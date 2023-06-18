Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Check out the launch date of the new season

MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together to face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

Rohit Shetty, in the promo revealed that this year, the stunts are going to be more dangerous and adventurous.

As per sources, finally the show has got a launch date and the fans are super excited for the new season.

The show will begin on the 15th of July 2023, at 9 : 00 pm and it will be telecasted on Colors every Saturday and Sunday.

Many contestants have already got injured while performing the stunts and have shared their experiences on social media.

This season the contestants are going to do stunts in the jungle and it's going to be double dangerous.

Well, it will be interesting to see which contestant will be strong and to what level will the stunts be.

