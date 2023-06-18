Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Check out the launch date of the new season

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has already began the shoot of the new season in South Africa and here we bring you the launch date of the serial.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 06/21/2023 - 08:10
KKK

MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together to face their fears.

 As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

 Also Read  Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast


The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

 Rohit Shetty, in the promo revealed that this year, the stunts are going to be more dangerous and adventurous.

As per sources, finally the show has got a launch date and the fans are super excited for the new season.

The show will begin on the 15th of July 2023,  at 9 : 00 pm and it will be telecasted on Colors every Saturday and Sunday.

Many contestants have already got injured while performing the stunts and have shared their experiences on social media.

This season the contestants are going to do stunts in the jungle and it's going to be double dangerous.

Well, it will be interesting to see which contestant will be strong and to what level will the stunts be.

Are you excited for the new season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
ALSO READ :  Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Contestants have shifted to the jungle, Rohit Shetty to shoot the promo

 


    

 

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Voot Colors Endemol Rohit Shetty Soundous Moufakir Aishwarya Sharma Sheezan M Khan Rohit Bose Roy Shiv Thakare Anjali Anand Archana Gautam Ruhi Chaturvedi Anjum Fakih Arjit Taneja Nyrra Banerjee MUNAWAR FARUQUI TellyChakkar Hina Khan Divyanka Tripathi
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 06/21/2023 - 08:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Kasautii Zindagi Kay famed Cezanne Khan breaks silence on Aisha Pirani’s Domestic Violence and extortion allegations, says “She is obsessed”
MUMBAI :Cezanne Khan is a popular face in the entertainment industry. He has been part of many popular Tv shows like...
Imlie: Oh No! Chini and Devika get Imlie arrested; latter tries to escape police
MUMBAI:   Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Two faced!Manjari sad for breaking Aarohi’s heart but wants happiness for Abhimanyu
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Tragedy! Virat killed while saving people on the aircraft?
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Anupamaa: OMG! Maya gets Anupama arrested; Anuj has had enough
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Pandya Store: Abnormal! Aliens enter the city; Dhara and kids go missing
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
Bijay Anand
Exclusive! International Yoga Day: Adipurush actor Bijay Anand reveals how Yoga changed his life
Latest Video
Related Stories
Zindagi Kay famed Cezanne Khan breaks silence on Aisha Pirani
Must Read! Kasautii Zindagi Kay famed Cezanne Khan breaks silence on Aisha Pirani’s Domestic Violence and extortion allegations, says “She is obsessed”
Exclusive! Colors' serial 'Saavi Ki Savaari' to get a new time slot
Exclusive! Colors' serial 'Saavi Ki Savaari' to get a new time slot
Exclusive! Splitsvilla 11 fame Anshula Dhawan roped in for Colors' show Suhagan
Exclusive! Splitsvilla 11 fame Anshula Dhawan roped in for Colors' show Suhagan
Exclusive! Raghav Thakur roped in for Colors' show Suhagan
Exclusive! Raghav Thakur roped in for Colors' show Suhagan
Dilpreet
Dilpreet gets a heart-attack in Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan
Exclusive! Anupama’s Madalsa Sharma opens up about Kavya’s journey, says “Kavya decided to take a stand up for herself, since da
Exclusive! Anupamaa’s Madalsa Sharma opens up about Kavya’s journey, says “Kavya has decided to take a stand for herself, she had no one to rely on since day one”