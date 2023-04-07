Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Check out the top four finalists of the show?

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Check out the top four finalists of the show?
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 07/04/2023 - 16:52
KHATRON KE KHILADI SEASON 13

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films, and OTT, who come together to face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the show's shoot has begun, where they will perform the stunts and face their fears.

Rohit Shetty, in the promo, revealed that this year, the stunts will be more dangerous and adventurous.

As per sources and fan clubs, Shiv Thakare, Aishwarya Sharma, Arjit Taneja and Dino James are the top 4 finalists of the show and one of them will be the winner of the show.

Also Read :Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast

As we had reported earlier, the finale of the show will be shot in India and they might shoot it on the 19th of July 2023 though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, there is no doubt that these four contestants have given their best shot and hence reached the finale of the show.

But the other contestants were also very strong and gave their 100% in the game but unfortunately couldn’t make it to the finale list.

The show is all set to begin on the 15th of July at 9: 00 Pm on Colors and it will be telecasted during the weekends.

Are you excited for the new season to begin?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast

 

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Voot Colors Endemol Rohit Shetty Soundous Moufakir Aishwarya Sharma Sheezan M Khan Rohit Bose Roy Shiv Thakare Anjali Anand Archana Gautam Ruhi Chaturvedi Anjum Fakih Arjit Taneja Nyrra Banerjee TellyChakkar Hina Khan Divyanka Tripathi
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 07/04/2023 - 16:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Oh No! Pandya house to be sold soon, Dhara stands worried
MUMBAI :Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Junooniyat: Drama Alert! Jahaan is to come back to India despite the consequences!
MUMBAI:  Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
Katha Ankahee: Interesting! Katha suspicious of Vanya’s motives
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Kya Baat Hai! Shiv Thakare struggles to do the stunts in the show
MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game.Later,...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Fun! Ishaan gets angry with Savi for breaking the glass, Savi runs away
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Savi and Ishaan’s nok-jhok begins, Isha calls Savi
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Ajay Devgn
Whoa! Ajay Devgn buys 5 office units costing a staggering Rs 45 crores in Mumbai
Latest Video
Related Stories
KHATRON KE KHILADI SEASON 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Kya Baat Hai! Shiv Thakare struggles to do the stunts in the show
Hemant Kher
Hemant Kher joins Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible as Viren - a manipulative Patola businessman
Kapil Punjabi
Exclusive! Scam 1992’s Kapil Punjabi roped in for Panorama Entertainment’s Next for Dangal TV!
Tanishq Seth
Exclusive! Radhakrishn fame Tanishq Seth to play the lead in Panorama Entertainment’s Next for Dangal TV!
Arina Dey
Exclusive! Arina Dey roped in for Panorama Entertainment’s Next for Dangal TV!
Rhea Chakraborty
MTV Roadies: What! Rhea Chakraborty tells Prince Narula “Awaaz Neeche”, after she gets angry at him during an argument