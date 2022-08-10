Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Daisy Shah and Soundous Moufakir are in bottom two in the elimination task; one of them to get eliminated from the show?

MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

We reported earlier that Rohit Shetty has reached South Africa and has begun shooting for the new season.

Also Read : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Contestants have shifted to the jungle, Rohit Shetty to shoot the promo

As per sources, Daisy Shah, Archana Gautam and Soundous Moufakir got fear fandas in the task and they had to perform the limitation task.

In the first round, Archana gets saved and Daisy and Soundous are in the danger zone.

Now both of them would perform the elimination task and one of them would be eliminated from the show.

Well, it is going to be a tough competition as both Daisy and Soundous are very strong contestants of this season.

Who do you think will get eliminated from the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast