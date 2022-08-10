Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Daisy Shah and Soundous Moufakir are in bottom two in the elimination task; one of them to get eliminated from the show?

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is going to begin soon and the shooting has begun in South Africa and the contestants are going all out and performing the stunts to save themselves from getting eliminated.
to get eliminated from the show?

MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

We reported earlier that Rohit Shetty has reached South Africa and has begun shooting for the new season.

As per sources, Daisy Shah, Archana Gautam and Soundous Moufakir got fear fandas in the task and they had to perform the limitation task.

In the first round, Archana gets saved and Daisy and Soundous are in the danger zone.

Now both of them would perform the elimination task and one of them would be eliminated from the show.

Well, it is going to be a tough competition as both Daisy and Soundous are very strong contestants of this season.

Who do you think will get eliminated from the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 05/31/2023 - 12:03

