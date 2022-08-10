Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Dheeraj Dhoopar to be part of the show?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the show whereas Faisal Shaikh was the first runner up of the show last season.

The new season will be coming up in a few months and the show's makers have begun their preparation for it, where they have begun to contact celebrities for the show.

As per sources, Dheeraj Dhoopar has been approached for the show where the talks are on between the actors and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, the last reality show that Dheeraj was a part of was Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 but he had to leave it mid-way owing to an injury.

If things work out then the actor would come on board for this reality show.

