Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! “ I agreed to do the show as it matches my personality and you are getting paid to travel to South Africa and do adventure stunts it’s like a paid holiday” - Dino James

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs, as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Faisal Shaikh was the first runner-up last season.

The new season will be coming up in a few months and makers have begun their preparations for it by starting to contact celebrities for the same.

Dino James is a famous Indian rapper and his songs have become a huge rage on social media he is one of the confirmed contestants for the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the rapper and asked him about how excited her is to do the show and what are his fears.

How excited are you doing the show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13?

I am nervous and excited as for the first time I am doing a show like this for the first time so I don’t know what’s going to happen.

As a rapper how did you think of doing such a reality show like Khatron Ke Khiladi?

Being a rapper is also an art form and this show is very close to my personality as it’s a very adventurous show and we are getting paid for it and it’s like a free holiday to South Africa.

Do you have any fears that you wouldn’t face in the Khatron Ke Khiladi game?

I have many fears, when I swim I have fear like diving into a pool at a high level or jumping from a height these are stunts of high level so the fear would be there.

What would you enjoy Rohit Shetty's comments, the outdoor shoot, or the stunts?

I am excited about all three and when the situation will come I will enjoy each phase of it.

What do you think like Bigg Boss how did a rapper like MC Stan win will you also win this?

I don’t know about winning and losing, just enjoy the moment as things are not in your hand. How do you do the stunts and come out of it all that has some factors so one will have to wait and watch.

Well, the fans are excited to see Dino in the show as he would ace all the stunts.

