Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! “I agreed to do the show as it matches my personality, you are getting paid to travel to South Africa to do adventure stunts, it’s like a paid holiday” - Dino James

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs, as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Faisal Shaikh was the first runner-up last season.

The new season will be coming up in a few months and makers have begun their preparations for it by starting to contact celebrities for the same.

Dino James is a famous Indian rapper and his songs have become a huge rage on social media. He is one of the confirmed contestants for the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the rapper and asked him how excited he is to be a part of the show. He also revealed about his fears.

How excited are you for being a part of the show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13?

I am nervous and excited as I am doing a show like this for the first time and I don’t know what’s going to happen.

As a rapper, what went inside your mind hike signing a reality show like Khatron Ke Khiladi?

Rapping is also an art form. This show is very close to my personality as it’s very adventurous. We are getting paid for it, so it’s like a free holiday to South Africa.

Do you have any fears that you wouldn’t want to face in the game?

I have many fears. I fear diving into a pool at a high level or jumping from a height.

What would you enjoy - Rohit Shetty's comments, the outdoor shoot or the stunts?

I am excited about all three and when the situation will arise, I will enjoy every phase of it.

Like rapper MC Stan won Bigg Boss 16, do you expect to win Khatron Ke Khiladi?

I don’t know about winning and losing. Just enjoy the moment as things are not in your hands. It's all about how you manage the stunts and come out of it. So, one will have to wait and watch.

Well, fans are excited to watch Dino in the show as he would ace all the stunts.

