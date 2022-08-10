Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui to participate in the show?

The new season of Khatro Ke Khiladi will begin soon and the makers have already started to get in touch with celebrities for the show. As per sources, Munawar Faruqui will be participating in the show and the talks are on between the makers and the actors.
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Arjun Bijlani emerged as the winner of the show whereas Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was the first runner up of the show.

The new season will be coming up in a few months and the show's makers have begun their preparation for it, where they have begun to contact celebrities for the show.

As per sources, Munawar Faruqui will be participating in the show and the talks are on between the makers and the actors.

This is almost finalized and there is a huge possibility that he is the confirmed contestant and he would be seen on the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Munawar was supposed to be a part of the previous season but due to some reason he couldn’t be part of the show and the fans were disappointed.

But this time there is a high possibility that he could be part of the show and he is really good at stunts and he could go a long way.

In many of his interviews he has confessed that he would love to be part of the reality show and if things work out he would be part of the show.

Are you excited to see Munawar in the upcoming season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 03/20/2023 - 21:44

