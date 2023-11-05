Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! No new wild card entries to enter the show; this will be the concept of the wild card entries for this season

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will begin soon and today we bring you the update on the wild card entries of the new season. The contestants are locked and they would be flying to South Africa in the last week of May.
No new wild card entries to enter the show

MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs, as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Faisal Shaikh was the first runner-up last season.

The new season will be coming up in a few months and makers began their preparations for it by starting to contact celebrities for the same.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

ALSO READ :  OMG! Before leaving for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Ruhi Chaturvedi finds herself in THIS predicament, check out

As per sources, this season no new contestants will enter as a wild card entry, the present contestants who would get evicted would only return back to the show as wild card entries which are happening in the last few seasons.

Well, the contestants are expected to leave in the last week of May to South Africa where they would begin the new shoot of the show.

This time the stunts are going to be even more dangerous and challenging to perform.

The show is still in the pre – production stage and will soon go on air.

ALSO READ :Exclusive! MTV Splitsvilla X4 contestant Soundous Moufakir roped in for them movie ‘Continuity’

 

