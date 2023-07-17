Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Nyrra Banerjee reveals the advice she gave Archana Gautam during her fight with Shiv Thakare, says “I told her to put forth her opinions not in the Bigg Boss format but in KKK manner very calmly and politely”

MUMBAI: Nyrraa M Banerji is one of the most popular divas on small screens. She has been a part of the television industry for a very long time.

There’s no doubt that Nyrraa has a strong presence on screen, be it her current role or any other role she has played in the past. It’s always hard to get over her acting skills.

The actress has given some amazing performances in a lot of movies and shows. However, the actress is recalled many times for her performance in her debut show Divya Drishti. She is loved for her role in that show and the pictures of her character still make rounds on social media.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines as she is participating in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” where she would be facing her fears and acing all the stunts.

Nyrraa is back from South Africa after wrapping the shoot of “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” where she has aced all the stunts.

TellyChakkar has got in touch with the actress and asked her what she thinks about the fight between Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare.

The actress said “ The fight was bad but then they patched up and also danced together to handle and calm Shiv but to calm Archana was difficult. I told her that she can fight and put her opinions across but now in the Bigg Boss format, but in the KKK format which was calmly and softly. But I am happy that things are solved between them and today they are good friends”

Well, the fans are super excited for the new season and they would love to watch Nyrraa in a new avatar.

