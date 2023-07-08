Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Rohit Roy reveals if Rohit Shetty ever scolded him during the show; reveals which female contestant is the strongest on the show

Rohit Roy was one of the strongest contestants on the show and he aced the task and faced his fears, but unfortunately he had to be eliminated owing to health issues. TellyChakkar got in touch with Rohit and asked him if Rohit Shetty had ever scolded him and did he feel out of place because of the age difference.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 08/07/2023 - 05:45
Rohit Roy

MUMBAI: Rohit Roy is a huge and respected name in the entertainment business and he has been around for almost three decades.

He began his career in television and then ventured into the Indian Film Industry and Web Series.

He rose to fame with his character in the television serial, Swabhimaan, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand Viraasat etc. 

The actor has been part of many Bollywood movies like Kaabil, Fashion, Dus Kahaniyaan, Shootout at Lokhandwala, LOC Kargil, Plan etc.

These days he is making headlines for his participation in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” where he aced all the stunts and faced his fears.

Unfortunately, he was eliminated from the show owing to a medical condition or else he would have been one of the strongest contestants of the show.

ALSO READ : Rohit Roy on 'KKK13': Don't see it as a reality show, I see it as an adrenaline rush

TellyChakkar got in touch with Rohit and asked him if Rohit Shetty had ever scolded him and did he feel out of place because of the age difference.

Did Rohit Shetty ever scold you if you went wrong during a task?

No, I have a great bond with him and we came in the industry together so I knew I wouldn’t get scolded, I didn’t give him a chance because when he used to make us understand the task I used to listen to him with patience and make sure I don’t make any mistake and when I used to perform the task I gave my hundred per cent and he only told me that when old school people who have debuted in the 90s, we have only mantra that is “Show must go on” and that is what I did. I told him on the show I would call him Rohit Sir, and told him because he was my mentor I felt odd but that is the show format and he is my mentor so I gave that respect.

Did anyone make you feel out of place because of the age difference, did they think you were old or out of place?

I am definitely old school and there is a difference between being an old person and an old school.  I am not old as a human I was the youngest from the lot, but the one question that I am getting from the audience is how did I get along with everyone so well? I believe if you are old or whatever, it's very important for you to be young from your mind and everyone is my friend and Arjit at times used to say that as a senior I used to take advantage.

This time, the maximum contestants were girls. Did you get scared of anyone as a competitor?

Let me tell you something, except for my wife, I am not scared of anyone. Before I was leaving, I did see the previous seasons so I was scared of what type of stunts I would have to perform but then when I did the stunts, I never had the fear in spite of my injury. Everyone was very strong but Aishwarya was strongest and her focus used to always be on the stunts.

Well, there is no doubt that Rohit was a strong contestant and hadn’t his injury taken place he would have gone a long way in the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : OMG! Rohit Roy gets eliminated owing to a serious injury, read on to know more

 

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

