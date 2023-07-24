Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Ruhi Chaturvedi reveals if Rohit Shetty ever scolded her and talked about the environment on the sets of the show

Ruhi Chaturvedi is making headlines these days as she participated in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” but it was a short journey as she was the first one to be eliminated. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress post her elimination and asked her if Rohit Shetty ever scolded her and how many injuries she had during the task.
MUMBAI :Ruhi Chaturvedi is a well-known personality on television and she is known for her role as Sherlyn in the serial Kundali Bhagya.
The actress was associated with the serial for five and a half years and has built a good fan following.

The actress quit the show to explore more things in her professional life.

These days she was grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13”  

But unfortunately, her journey was short and she was the first one to get eliminated from the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress post her elimination and asked her if Rohit Shetty ever scolded her and how many injuries she had during the task.

How has your journey been?

It was so beautiful, out of the world, and one of the best experiences of my life.
How many times have you cried and how many times have you got injured?

I injured myself a lot and I cried every time, before and after the stunts. It was crazy.

Who supported you back then?

Everyone supported me and they used to come and tell me that I can do it, including Rohit Sir and it became like a family out there, I thought I would miss my family back in India but I had a bigger family out there.

How was the environment out on the sets?
Everyone was so good and nice, they just pushed me to do better and no one wanted anyone to lose the stunt and they always told me not to give up.

Did you get scolding from Rohit Shetty?

No, he never shouted at me since I came across as very confident only when the crawling creatures stunt came I cried inside the coffin, he from outside told me not to get scared and that they will remove me soon and he told me that big lizards are and he was motivating me to do better and kept telling me they won’t bite. It was a scary experience.

Well, Ruhi looked like a strong contestant on the show but unfortunately, things didn’t work out for her and she was eliminated from the show, the fans would miss watching her on the screen.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

