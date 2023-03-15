Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Sanaya Irani to be part of the upcoming season?

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs, as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Arjun Bijlani emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was the first runner up.

The new season will be coming up in a few months and makers of the show have begun their preparation for it. They have begun to contact celebrities for the show.

As per sources, Sanaya Irani has been approached for the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Last year, Sanaya was almost confirmed, but due to some issue, she couldn’t be part of the show.

Well, it’s been quite some time since Sanaya has been around and fans miss watching her on-screen.

Do you want to see the actress in the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

