Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! This season is going to have the “Jungle” theme where the contestants would live in the jungle and would be performing stunts there

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will be beginning soon, and the makers have already started contacting celebrities for the show. As per sources, the new theme of the show is jungle where for the first time in all these seasons the contestants will be staying in a jungle where they would be performing the stunts over there.
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs, as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Faisal Shaikh was the first runner-up last season.

The new season will be coming up in a few months and makers began their preparations for it by starting to contact celebrities for the same.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

As per sources, the new theme of the show is jungle where for the first time in all these seasons the contestants will be staying in a jungle where they would be performing the stunts over there.

This is the first time that the reality show has a theme and it would be interesting to watch this new concept.

Well, the contestants are all ready to fly for the shoot of the show on the 11th of May 2023, where they would be facing their fears and aching all the stunts of the show.

The show is still in the pre – production stage and will soon go on air.

Are you excited for the new season of the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! This season is going to have the "Jungle" theme where the contestants would live in the jungle and would be performing stunts there
