Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Sharad Malhotra is roped in for the upcoming season?

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will be beginning soon, and the makers have already started contacting celebrities for the show. As per sources, As per sources, Sharad Malhotra has been approached for the show and he is almost confirmed for the upcoming season.
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs, as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the show whereas Faisal Shaikh was the first runner-up last season.

( ALSO READ : Khatro Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Soundarya Sharma and Shiv Thakare are the first two confirmed contestants of the upcoming season?

The new season will be coming up in a few months and the makers have begun their preparation for it by starting to contact celebrities for the same.

As per sources, Sharad Malhotra has been approached for the show and he is almost confirmed for the upcoming season.

This would be Sharad Malhotra's first reality show and he would be facing his fears on the show.

Would you like to see Vishal in the upcoming season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

( ALSO READ ;Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show to take place, scroll down to know


    

 

 

 

