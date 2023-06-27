Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Sheezan Khan gets eliminated from the show; meet the top eight contestants of the show?

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will begin soon and the contestants are going all out to give their best. As per sources and fan clubs, Sheezan Khan has been eliminated from the show.
Sheezan Khan

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films, and OTT, who come together to face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir, and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

Rohit Shetty, in the promo, revealed that this year, the stunts will be more dangerous and adventurous.

The shooting of the show has begun and the contestants are going all out to give their best shot and to survive in the show.

As per sources, Sheezan Khan has been eliminated from the show too at the ninth position and finally, the show got its top eight contestants.

Sheezan got eliminated as he couldn’t pass through the elimination stunt and the top eight contestants of the show are Shiv Thakare, Dino James, Arjit Taneja, Aishwarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Soundus Moufakir, Nyrra Banerjee and Rashmeet Kaur.

Well, this time the stunts have been tough to complete, but the contestants have gone all out and given their hundred per cent.

The show is all set to begin on the 15th of July and it will air at 9: 00 pm on COLORS.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Voot Colors Endemol Rohit Shetty Soundous Moufakir Aishwarya Sharma Sheezan M Khan Rohit Bose Roy Shiv Thakare Anjali Anand Archana Gautam Ruhi Chaturvedi Anjum Fakih Arjit Taneja Nyrra Banerjee MUNAWAR FARUQUI TellyChakkar Hina Khan Divyanka Tripathi Faisal Shaikh
