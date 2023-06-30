Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Soundous Moufakir gets eliminated from the show?

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films, and OTT, who come together to face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir, and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

Rohit Shetty, in the promo, revealed that this year, the stunts will be more dangerous and adventurous.

The shooting of the show has begun and the contestants are going all out to give their best shot and to survive in the show.

As per sources and fan clubs, Soundous Moufakir has been eliminated from the show as she couldn't get through the elimination stunt.

The show is all set to go on air from the 15th if July and the fans are excited for the new seaosn.

The contestants have gone all out and are acing the stunts this season.

For the first they would be performing stunts in the forest area.

Are you excited for the new seaosn?

Do let us know in the comments below.

