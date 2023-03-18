Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Sreejita De to be part of the show?

The new season of Khatro Ke Khiladi will begin soon and the makers have already started to get in touch with celebrities for the show. As per sources, Sreejita De has been offered the show though there is no confirmation on the same.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 03/18/2023 - 13:15
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

(ALSO READ : Khatro Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Soundarya Sharma and Shiv Thakare are the first two confirmed contestants of the upcoming season?)

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Arjun Bijlani emerged as the winner of the show whereas Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was the first runner up of the show.

The new season will be coming up in a few months and the show's makers have begun their preparation for it, where they have begun to contact celebrities for the show.

As per sources, Sreejita De has been offered the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

On Bigg Boss Sreejita had said that she would love to be a part of the reality show as it has lots of stunts and is a different type of reality show.

If there is any truth to this news the fans would be excited to see her on the show.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ ; Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show to take place, scroll down to know)

Nishant Bhat Pratik Sehajpal Nikki Tamboli Colors Voot KATRA KATRA Reality show Bharti Harsh Bigg Boss 15 ! DIVYA AGRAWAL Remo D'souza Farah Khan Nishant Bhatt Umar Riaz Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 sriti jan Shivangi Joshi pratk sehajpal RAJIV ADATIA Munawar Faisu Jannat Rohit Shetty khatron ke khiladi. Pratik Sehajpal Soundarya Sharma Shiv Thakare Prince Narula Asim Riaz TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 03/18/2023 - 13:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Audience perspective! do you think what Malaika Arora did in the video is correct
MUMBAI : Actress Malaika Arora has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her beautiful dance, sizzling looks and...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Sreejita De to be part of the show?
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
WOW! Uorfi Javed –The Queen of Television; the only TV star to make it to the A-list designers’ party guest list
MUMBAI : You love her or you hate her, but you can’t ignore her! Well, we are talking about Uorfi Javed who has always...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: High Drama!Abhimanyu takes Parth by his collar for abusing Shefali
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Shocking! Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan’s concert canceled in Indore as Bajrang Dal members create havoc on stage, Netizens say “these people bring shame…”
MUMBAI :MC Stan’s popularity has been soaring high ever since he came out of the Bigg Boss house. His rap songs and...
Recent Stories
do you think what Malaika Arora did in the video is correct
Audience perspective! do you think what Malaika Arora did in the video is correct

Latest Video

Related Stories
Queen of Television
WOW! Uorfi Javed –The Queen of Television; the only TV star to make it to the A-list designers’ party guest list
MC Sta
Shocking! Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan’s concert canceled in Indore as Bajrang Dal members create havoc on stage, Netizens say “these people bring shame…”
Gayatri Soham
Exclusive! Imlie: Gayatri Soham to enter Star Plus’ show
Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai
Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai: Really! Will we see the fourth ‘Anita Bhabhi’ joining the show as Vidisha Srivastava is pregnant with her first child?
Shocking! Check out the list of actors who refused the role of "Armaan Oberoi" in Ishq Mein Ghayal
Shocking! Check out the list of actors who refused the role of "Armaan Oberoi" in Ishq Mein Ghayal
total head-turner! Read to know more about her!
Shivangi Joshi’s sister Sheetal is a total head-turner! Read to know more about her!