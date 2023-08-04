Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Surbhi Jyoti to participate in the show?

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will be beginning soon, and makers have already started contacting celebrities for the show. As per sources, Surbhi Jyoti has been approached for the same and the talks are on between her and the makers.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 04/08/2023 - 18:41
Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs, as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Faisal Shaikh was the first runner-up last season.

The new season will be coming up in a few months and makers have begun their preparation for it by starting to contact celebrities for the same.

As per sources, Surbhi Jyoti has been approached for the show and talks are on between her and the makers. 

This is not the first time that the actress has been offered the showi. She was offered before, but things couldn’t work out and hence, she couldn’t be part of the previous seasons.

But this time, if things work out, she would come on board and mark her debut in reality shows.

Would you like to see Surbhi Jyoti in the upcoming season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

