Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! This is the exact week when the new season will go on-air

MUMBAI:Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears

We reported earlier that Rohit Shetty has reached South Africa and has begun shooting for the new season.

We had reported earlier that the show is accepted to go on air in the month of June but now it’s been pushed to the first week of July.

Also Read : Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast

As per sources, the show will air from the first week of July though the date hasn’t been decided and soon the announcement would be done.

Well, the contestants are going all out and facing their fears and aching all the stunts so that they can secure their place in the show.

For the first time the contestants would be performing the stunts in the Jungle and this time the task is going to be more adventurous.

Are you excited for the new season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Contestants have shifted to the jungle, Rohit Shetty to shoot the promo