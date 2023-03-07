Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! This is when and where the finale of the show will be shot

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will begin soon and the contestants are going all out to survive in the show. Here we bring you the date and where the finale of the show will be shot.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 07/03/2023 - 10:13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

We reported earlier that Rohit Shetty has reached South Africa and has begun shooting of the new season.

Also Read : Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast

The contestants are going all out to give their best and to survive in the show.

This is the first season that the contestants would be performing stunts in the jungle. 

As we had reported earlier that the shoot of the show is over and soon the contestants would be flying down to India. 

As per sources and fan clubs, the finale of the show will take place in India and that too around 19th July 2023, though there is no confirmation for the same.

The show will begin from 15th of July 2023 and it will air on COLORS at 9 : 00 pm on weekends. 

Well, we had reported that Aishwarya Sharma has won the ticket to finale task and she was the first one to reach the semi - finale task. 

This seaosn all the contestants are very strong and have gone all out to do the stunts.

Whom do you think would be the finale of the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast)

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Voot Colors Endemol Rohit Shetty Soundous Moufakir Aishwarya Sharma Sheezan M Khan Rohit Bose Roy Shiv Thakare Anjali Anand Archana Gautam Ruhi Chaturvedi Anjum Fakih Arjit Taneja Nyrra Banerjee MUNAWAR FARUQUI TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 07/03/2023 - 10:13

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! This is when and where the finale of the show will be shot
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Jad Hadid gets nominated by Salman Khan for his actions in the house
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT has entered the third week but last week a lot had happened that has grabbed the eyeballs outside...
Bhagya Lakshmi: OMG! Rishi’s life in danger, wants Lakshmi near him
MUMBAI: Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the right reasons ever since its premiere. Making their...
Faltu: Woah! Faltu’s reputation in question by Savita, Dadi gets angry
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Titli: OMG! Garv confesses his love for Titli
MUMBAI: StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect...
Zee TV actoress- Aishwarya Khare express gratitude toward guru of her life
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Khare who essays the role of Lakshmi in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi mentioned, "Guru Purnima is a...
Recent Stories
Priyanka Chopra
WOAH! Actresses who are older than their husbands or boyfriends
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aishwarya Khare
Zee TV actoress- Aishwarya Khare express gratitude toward guru of her life
Sushant Divgikr
Shocking! Sushant Divgikr reveals his experience during Bigg Boss 8, says “I should not have signed up…”
Ankita Lokhande
Really! From Ankita Lokhande to Karishma Tanna Tv actors who were unemployed after their film debuts
Arjun Bijlani
Exclusive! “I have gone through something similar in my life, I was broken when I was 19”, Arjun Bijlani on his character Shiv, the process of getting on board and more
Must Read! Manisha Rani talks about her life without a mother, says “We missed having a mother with us, but I salute my father f
Must Read! Manisha Rani talks about her life without a mother, says “We missed having a mother with us, but I salute my father for the way he has brought me up, I don’t blame her as it was destiny”
Exclusive! Karan Kundrra speaks about his upcoming projects and reveals what he would miss the most about the show Tere Ishq Mei
Exclusive! Karan Kundrra speaks about his upcoming projects and reveals what he would miss the most about the show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, which is going off-air