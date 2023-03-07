Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! This is when and where the finale of the show will be shot

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

We reported earlier that Rohit Shetty has reached South Africa and has begun shooting of the new season.

The contestants are going all out to give their best and to survive in the show.

This is the first season that the contestants would be performing stunts in the jungle.

As we had reported earlier that the shoot of the show is over and soon the contestants would be flying down to India.

As per sources and fan clubs, the finale of the show will take place in India and that too around 19th July 2023, though there is no confirmation for the same.

The show will begin from 15th of July 2023 and it will air on COLORS at 9 : 00 pm on weekends.

Well, we had reported that Aishwarya Sharma has won the ticket to finale task and she was the first one to reach the semi - finale task.

This seaosn all the contestants are very strong and have gone all out to do the stunts.

