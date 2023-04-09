Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Kya Baat Hai! Abdu Rozik enters the show as a wild card contestant

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

The show has begun and the audience has given this season thumbs up. This time, all the contestants are going all out to give their best at the stunts.

Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the contestants of the show.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Rohit Shetty lashes out at Archana Gautam, gives her an ultimatum to perform stunts or leave the show)

In the new promo of the show one can see how Abdu Rozik will enter the show as a wild card entry

He will be doing stunts and will be facing his fears.

Abdu will be doing his first stunt in a tank filled with snakes where everyone will be encouraging him to perform better.

Abdu will join the rest of the contestants and will be performing stunts in order to remain in the show.

He would be happy to re - unite with his best friend Shiv and the audience once again will get to see their friendship and camaraderie.

Well, post Bigg Boss Season 16 the duo will finally be seen on Khatron together and the fans are excited to see them.

There is no doubt that it will be a treat to watch Shiv and Abdu together on the show.

Are your excited to see the duo together.

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! Faisal Shaikh speaks about his participation in Bigg Boss Season 17 and shares his experience being a challenger in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 )