Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Kya Baat Hai! Abdu Rozik enters the show as a wild card contestant

In the new promo of the show one can see how Abdu Rozik will enter the show as a wild card entry
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 09/04/2023 - 10:58
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

The show has begun and the audience has given this season thumbs up. This time, all the contestants are going all out to give their best at the stunts.

Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the contestants of the show.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Rohit Shetty lashes out at Archana Gautam, gives her an ultimatum to perform stunts or leave the show)

In the new promo of the show one can see how Abdu Rozik will enter the show as a wild card entry

He will be doing stunts and will be facing his fears. 

Abdu will be doing his first stunt in a tank filled with snakes where everyone will be encouraging him to perform better. 

Abdu will join the rest of the contestants and will be performing stunts in order to remain in the show. 

He would be happy to re - unite with his best friend Shiv and the audience once again will get to see their friendship and camaraderie. 

Well, post Bigg Boss Season 16 the duo will finally be seen on Khatron together and the fans are excited to see them. 

There is no doubt that it will be a treat to watch Shiv and Abdu together on the show. 

Are your excited to see the duo together. 

Do let us know in the comments below. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! Faisal Shaikh speaks about his participation in Bigg Boss Season 17 and shares his experience being a challenger in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 )

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Voot Colors Endemol Rohit Shetty Soundous Moufakir Aishwarya Sharma Sheezan M Khan Rohit Bose Roy Shiv Thakare Anjali Anand Archana Gautam Ruhi Chaturvedi Anjum Fakih Arjit Taneja Nyrra Banerjee MUNAWAR FARUQUI Hina Khan Divyanka Tripathi Faisal Shaikh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 09/04/2023 - 10:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
KYA BAAT HAI! Surpriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapoor's son Ruhaan Kapoor and Manukriti Pahwa's wedding bash was a star-studded delight
MUMBAI: Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapoor's son Ruhaan Kapoor recently got married to his ladylove Manukriti Pahwa. The...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Kya Baat Hai! Abdu Rozik enters the show as a wild card contestant
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
What! Bigg Boss 16's Archana Gautam unfollows Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on Instagram, says she is “upset and hurt”
MUMBAI: Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini...
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: High Drama! Aradhana sees Reyansh’s efforts, not ready to forgive him
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Anupamaa: OMG! Romil gets framed
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
EXCLUSIVE! Sony TV's show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum is CONFIRMED to go off-air
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. The year 2023 has seen a...
Recent Stories
Bijay Anand
Exclusive! Bijay Anand on working with Aditya Datt in Crakk, “I am really enjoying myself working with him”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Surpriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapoor
KYA BAAT HAI! Surpriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapoor's son Ruhaan Kapoor and Manukriti Pahwa's wedding bash was a star-studded delight
Archana Gautam
What! Bigg Boss 16's Archana Gautam unfollows Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on Instagram, says she is “upset and hurt”
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum
EXCLUSIVE! Sony TV's show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum is CONFIRMED to go off-air
Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve
Wow! Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve catch up days after show finale, check out their cute pic together
Pooja Bhatt
What! Pooja Bhatt lashes out at trolls for asking if dad Mahesh Bhatt “Used her Body”
Tejasswi
Shocking! Tejasswi Prakash reveals an irritating habit of Karan Kundrra that will shock you