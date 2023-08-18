Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Aishwarya Sharma performs one of the most dangerous stunt on the show

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has begun and it's doing well when it comes to the TRP ratings. Now in the new promo of the show one can see how Aishwarya is doing the most dangerous stunt.
KHATRON KE KHILADI SEASON 13

MUMBAI:  Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

The show has begun and the audience has given this season a thumbs up. This time, all the contestants are going all out to give their best at the stunts.

Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the contestants of the show.

Now in the new promo of the show one can see how Aishwarya is doing the most dangerous stunt where the makers will leave a dog behind her and one can see how they attack her and the rest of the contestants are seen worried for her.

There is no doubt that the contestants are going all out and giving their best as the stunts aren’t easy to perform.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

