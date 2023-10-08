Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Anjum Fakih re-enters the show as a wild card contestant

The new season of Khatro Ke Khiladi has begun and the audience has given it a thumbs up and the contestants are going all out to give their best in the show. Anjum Fakih re–enters the show as a wild card contestant as she was eliminated a few weeks ago.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 08/10/2023 - 20:01
Anjum Fakih

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs, and it emerged as the number one reality show on television.

The show began and the audience has given this season a thumbs up this time all the contestants are going all out to do their best and are doing the stunts.

Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah,  Dino James,  Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the contestants of the show.

Also Read : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Contestants have shifted to the jungle, Rohit Shetty to shoot the promo

Now in the new promo Anjum Fakih re–enters the show as a wild card contestant as she was eliminated a few weeks ago.

This time she promises to give her best and ace all the stunts and not disappoint Rohit Shetty and her fans and she looks very pepped up.

Well, there is no doubt that the contestants are going all out and giving their best as the stunts aren’t easy to perform.

Are you excited to see Anjum back in the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast

 

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Voot Colors Endemol Rohit Shetty Soundous Moufakir Aishwarya Sharma Sheezan M Khan Rohit Bose Roy Shiv Thakare Anjali Anand Archana Gautam Ruhi Chaturvedi Anjum Fakih Arjit Taneja Nyrra Banerjee MUNAWAR FARUQUI Hina Khan Divyanka Tripathi Faisal Shaikh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 08/10/2023 - 20:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! “I have played news reporter many times, but want to do something different now” Ankur Jain
MUMBAI: Actor Ankur Jain has been contributing with his amazing characters in movies and OTT shows, the actor was in...
Ulka Gupta and Manish Khanna join the cast of Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara
MUMBAI: 10th August 2023: Sony SAB's unique time-travel romance drama, 'Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare,' featuring the...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Anjum Fakih re-enters the show as a wild card contestant
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Anupamaa: Major Entry! Baa happy with Nandini’s entry for Samar
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: High drama! Aradhana fails to meet her parents, Reyansh meets Aradhana
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Exclusive! Bin Kuch Kahe’s fame Shailendra Singh Rajawat roped in for &TV’s Doosri Maa!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Recent Stories
Pearl V Puri
Exclusive! “It has been 5 years since I have watched a movie in theatres, meri movie dekhunga” - Pearl V Puri
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ulka
Ulka Gupta and Manish Khanna join the cast of Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara
Shailendra Singh Rajawat
Exclusive! Bin Kuch Kahe’s fame Shailendra Singh Rajawat roped in for &TV’s Doosri Maa!
Arjun Bijlani
Breaking! Arjun Bijlani to host the Star Parivaar Awards 2023! More details Inside!
Priyamvada Pandey
Exclusive! Priyamvada Pandey and Harsh Usdadiya roped in for Zee TV’s new show Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai!
Navika Kotia
EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Navika Kotia bags Zee Tv's upcoming show Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai
SHABIR
Happy Birthday! Let's take a look at the journey of actor Shabir Ahluwalia through his memorable shows