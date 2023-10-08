Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Anjum Fakih re-enters the show as a wild card contestant

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs, and it emerged as the number one reality show on television.

The show began and the audience has given this season a thumbs up this time all the contestants are going all out to do their best and are doing the stunts.

Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the contestants of the show.

Also Read : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Contestants have shifted to the jungle, Rohit Shetty to shoot the promo

Now in the new promo Anjum Fakih re–enters the show as a wild card contestant as she was eliminated a few weeks ago.

This time she promises to give her best and ace all the stunts and not disappoint Rohit Shetty and her fans and she looks very pepped up.

Well, there is no doubt that the contestants are going all out and giving their best as the stunts aren’t easy to perform.

Are you excited to see Anjum back in the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast