Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Contestants does a photo-shoot with Rohit Shetty; Aishwarya Sharma shares a special message for the host of the show

MUMBAI:Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

We reported earlier that Rohit Shetty has reached South Africa and has begun shooting of the new season.

Rohit Shetty posed with the contestants with a background of “Khiladis” and every photo looked classy and sexy.

Aishwarya shared a photo with the director and captioned the post saying “With the best”

The shoot of the show has begun and the contestants are doing tall the stunts and are facing their fears.

This season of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 is going to be different as this time the contestants will be living in a jungle and will be doing the stunts over there.

Well, the fans are super excited for the show to begin and it's accepted to go – on air in the month of July.

