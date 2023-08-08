Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Contestants have to compete with Rohit Shetty as he turns challenger for this week

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is doing exceptionally well and the contestants are going all out. Now in the upcoming episode, Rohit Shetty will challenge the contestants as a challenger.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 08/08/2023 - 15:49
KHATRON KE KHILADI

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs, as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Faisal Shaikh was the first runner-up last season.

The new season will be coming up in a few months and makers began their preparations for it by starting to contact celebrities for the same.

Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah,  Dino James,  Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the contestants of the show.

The contestants have shot in South Africa where they performed the stunts and faced their fears.

Rohit Shetty, in the promo, revealed that this year, the stunts will be more dangerous and adventurous.

The show began and the audience has given this season a thumbs up and this time all the contestants are going on all out and are doing the stunts.

Now in the new promo of the show, one can see how Rohit Shetty becomes the challenger of the show where he would challenge the contestants to perform.

Also Read :Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Contestants have shifted to the jungle, Rohit Shetty to shoot the promo

In the video, one can see Rohit riding a car and challenging the contestants and everyone is shocked seeing him perform the task and tells the contestants that this week there is no mercy and that stunts are going to be tougher.

Well, the upcoming episode is going to be interesting to watch as it would be the contestants VS the host, Rohit Shetty.

Are you excited for the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Contestants have shifted to the jungle, Rohit Shetty to shoot the promo

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Voot Colors Endemol Rohit Shetty Soundous Moufakir Aishwarya Sharma Sheezan M Khan Rohit Bose Roy Shiv Thakare Anjali Anand Archana Gautam Ruhi Chaturvedi Anjum Fakih Arjit Taneja Nyrra Banerjee MUNAWAR FARUQUI TellyChakkar Hina Khan Divyanka Tripathi Faisal Shaikh
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 08/08/2023 - 15:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Dhruv Tara: Big Decision! Tara entrusted to make a decision about Dhruv
MUMBAI : Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
India Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher to grace the upcoming episode
MUMBAI : Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is one of the best dance reality shows.Every contestant on...
HOT! Taapsee Pannu raises the temperature in a red saree; netizens can’t stop praising her sizzling avatar
MUMBAI : Taapsee Pannu is one of the most popular and talented actresses we have in the Hindi film industry. The...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Contestants have to compete with Rohit Shetty as he turns challenger for this week
MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
A New Era Begins! Farhan Akhtar drops a major hint at the third Don after Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan
MUMBAI: It was 1978 when the nation witnessed the rage of Don for the first time with superstar Mr. Amitabh Bachchan...
Trolled! "Failed attempt to copy Deepika" Netizens trolls Alia Bhatt
MUMBAI : Alia Bhatt is no doubt one of the popular actresses and she is the talk of the town for recent blockbuster,...
Recent Stories
Taapsee Pannu
HOT! Taapsee Pannu raises the temperature in a red saree; netizens can’t stop praising her sizzling avatar
Latest Video
Related Stories
INDIA'S BEST DANCER
India Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher to grace the upcoming episode
Meet
Meet: Will Sumeet be able to arrange for the massive amount of 1 crore to disclose Shlok’s 'Wonder Boy' identity?
Amita Khopkar
Exclusive! Main Hoon Aparajita’s Amita Khopkar roped in for Shemaroo Umang’s Shravani!
Rajan Shahi
Exclusive! Rajan Shahi gives an emotional speech on Jay Soni's exit and makes a very surprising revelation! Read to Find Out!
Pranali
Exclusive! Pranali Rathod gets teary-eyed as Rajan Shahi gets nostalgic about her performance and reveals he did THIS after the first day of shooting the leap story! Find out what!
Jay Soni
Exclusive! Take a look at the Grand farewell that Jay Soni received from Rajan Shahi and the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai! Check out the exclusive video here