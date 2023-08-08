Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Contestants have to compete with Rohit Shetty as he turns challenger for this week

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs, as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Faisal Shaikh was the first runner-up last season.

The new season will be coming up in a few months and makers began their preparations for it by starting to contact celebrities for the same.

Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the contestants of the show.

The contestants have shot in South Africa where they performed the stunts and faced their fears.

Rohit Shetty, in the promo, revealed that this year, the stunts will be more dangerous and adventurous.

The show began and the audience has given this season a thumbs up and this time all the contestants are going on all out and are doing the stunts.

Now in the new promo of the show, one can see how Rohit Shetty becomes the challenger of the show where he would challenge the contestants to perform.

Also Read :Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Contestants have shifted to the jungle, Rohit Shetty to shoot the promo

In the video, one can see Rohit riding a car and challenging the contestants and everyone is shocked seeing him perform the task and tells the contestants that this week there is no mercy and that stunts are going to be tougher.

Well, the upcoming episode is going to be interesting to watch as it would be the contestants VS the host, Rohit Shetty.

Are you excited for the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Contestants have shifted to the jungle, Rohit Shetty to shoot the promo