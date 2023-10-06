Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Kya Baat Hai! Hina Khan and Divyanka Tripathi to join the show mid – way? Read to know more

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will begin soon and now there are reports doing the rounds that Hina Khan and Divyanka Tripathi might be joining the show mid – way.
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together to face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

Rohit Shetty in the promo had revealed that this year the stunts are going to be more dangerous and adventurous.

As per media reports, Hina Khan and Divyanka Tripathi might be entering the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

Reports suggest that they might be coming in the show for a short – period of time where they would be encouraging the contestants to perform.

Maybe they would become gang leaders and the contestants would be performing under them, but there is no confirmation to the news.

Well, if there is any truth to this news, the fans would be excited for Hina and Divyanka as these two were one of the best contestants in the history of Khatron Ke Khiladi though they weren’t the winners of the show.

Would you like to see Hina and Divyanka back on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

